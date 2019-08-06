Naidu sets Aug 14 deadline to send names for House panels

"I have a suggestion to all the parties. I have not yet received the names of the members of the Standing Committees from important parties (number wise). Please see to it. Today is 6th August. Anybody who has not given names before 14th August, they will not be there in any of the Committees," he said.

He added that this decision was final.

Naidu informed members about the legislative businesses that have been proposed by the government to be taken up on Wednesday, the last day of the first session after constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha.

In order to take up remaining bills proposed to be considered and passed by the Rajya Sabha, the House has decided to suspend the zero hour in which members raise issues of general public and national interest. The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2019 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 are among key bills to be taken up on Wednesday.