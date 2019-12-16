Naidu walks backwards to protest 'reverse tendering'

Amaravati, Dec 16 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party MLAs walked backwards in a novel protest over 'reverse tendering' by Jagan Mohan Reddy government here on Monday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and party MLAs staged the protest near the State Legislative Assembly building here. They were holding placards, slamming the government for its action in cancelling the tenders for various projects and calling fresh tenders under a process called 'reverse tendering'.

Terming YSR Congress Party's rule as 'reverse rule', Naidu said the state was marching backwards under Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. The leader of opposition alleged that the development works in the state including state capital Amaravati have come to a complete halt. Naidu said 'reverse tendering' was in fact 'reserve tendering' as the government was 'reserving' tenders for those close to it. After coming to power in May, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the previous TDP government committed irregularities in awarding contracts for various projects. He said contracts were given on nominated basis, putting excess burden on state exchequer. He announced that in all such cases the contracts would be cancelled and fresh tenders called under 'reverse tendering' wherein the tender will be awarded to the lowest bidder. The government has already cancelled some contracts relating to the Polavaram irrigation project and other works and claimed to have saved several crore rupees.