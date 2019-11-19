Nainital HC issues bailable warrant against top govt official on visually impaired person's plea

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Nainital High Court on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against a top state government official after he failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons issued on a petition filed by a visually impaired person.

"The petitioner named Lakshman Mehra, who is 75 per cent visually challenged, had moved the court after the government told him that they do not have provisions to provide him an assistant for an examination. A top government official was summoned repeatedly but he did not appear before the court," said advocate Akram Khan, who is representing petitioner.



Khan said that the court issued bailable warrant against him today and slated the order for further hearing to November 26. (ANI)

