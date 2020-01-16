Nalin Kumar Kateel elected Karnataka BJP chief

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed Nalin Kumar Kateel as its Karnataka unit president for a period of three years till 2023.

"We are confident that BJP will reach greater heights under the leadership of humble and hardworking Nalin who has years of experience as a 'karyakarta'," the Karnataka BJP tweeted.

Kateel is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada constituency.

Karnataka BJP issued a statement stating that Kateel has been elected president unanimously with a majority.

sth/kr