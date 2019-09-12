Nalini's parole extension plea rejected

On August 22, the court had extended her parole by three weeks. On July 25, Nalini was released on one-month parole.

The Madras High Court had on July 5 granted a one-month parole to Nalini on her plea for a six-month parole to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding. The court had stipulated that Nalini would not meet politicians and media.

Nalini had argued her case in person.

In her plea, Nalini said every life-convict was entitled to one-month ordinary leave after completing two years in prison and that she had not taken leave even once in the past 27 years she spent in jail.

Six others convicted in the case are her husband V. Sriharan alias Murugan, A.G. Perarivalan, T. Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Ravichandran. They have been in prison since 1991. A female Tamil Tiger suicide bomber blew herself up at an election rally near Chennai assassinating the former Prime Minister.