Namami Gange project helps rejuvenate Ganga River in Bhatpara, Halisahar

Bhatpara (West Bengal) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Situated on the banks of the Hooghly River, Bhatpara is known for its rich traditions in the field of Sanskrit learning and for its jute processing plants.

The city's growing population and industrial expansion had resulted in an increase in the generation of sewage, which used to flow directly into the river, until now.Under the Namami Gange Programme, two new sewage treatment plants (STPs) with capacities of 31 MLD and 10 MLD have been constructed in Bhatpara. Also, to restrict the direct flow of sewage into the Hooghly, a sewage network of 120 kilometres has been laid down in the city.The 31 MLD STP is the country's first sustainable Green STP constructed with Fixed-Bed Biofilm Activated Sludge technology.It has fully contained pre-treatment facilities to ensure minimal odour problems for the surrounding areas and has fully covered green biological blend into the aesthetics and a garden is recreated.Furthermore, it processes the wastewater of some 52,000 households.With the construction of the new sewage treatment plants, Bhatpara now has a total capacity of 61 million litres per day to treat its sewage waste.Avinash Kumar, Senior Engineer at Bhatpara 31 MLD STP said, "Initially, what was happening that the existing treatment facility and the network were not enough to collect and treat the sewage water. After this project, we are reaching to the houses. Right now, many house connections are going on which will increase the collection of the sewage and finally we will be able to treat more and more sewage water".A few kilometres from Bhatpara is Halisahar, a densely populated city on the banks of the Hooghly.To stop sewage discharge into the river, various projects are ongoing under the Namami Gange Programme.Work on the sewage network and a 16 MLD STP is near completion. By mid-2020, there will be no direct outflow of sewage from Halisahar into the Hooghly.Shauryadeep Mitra, Senior project engineer said, "Ganga is getting polluted and we are constructing a 16 MLD STP. We will be connecting every household through sewerage. We have already laid down a 227 km long sewage network. After completion of this work, the sewage flow into Ganga will be stopped completely. We are expecting wastewater with BOD (Biochemical oxygen demand) of 150-250 milligram. It will be 5 milligrams per litre after the treatment".In West Bengal, a total of 22 sewerage infrastructure projects worth 3789.71 crores have been sanctioned by the National Mission for Clean Ganga. The new STPs will treat 865 MLD of sewage water.Three projects have already been completed, while work on seven projects is ongoing.Twelve projects will start after completion of the tendering process.Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga said, "We have a lot of work to do. Halisahar is going on and we expect them to complete quickly. House connections we are emphasizing on so that they take place on priority. And apart from that, recently we have started a big project in Howrah, Bally, Baranagar. Howrah and 2-3 small towns we have done and also Tolly Ganj we have sanctioned one project".The National Mission for Clean Ganga also lays emphasis on the construction, renovation and cleaning of ghats in West Bengal.All this will help in maintaining the sanctity of the river, considered holy by a large population. (ANI)