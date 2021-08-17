Namaste Thailand Film Festival goes digital this year in 2021

The selected films, to be screened in Thai with English subtitles, will display the unique and diverse Thai culture and tradition while portraying the quintessential folklores as well as the universal tales of friendship, love, companionship, and yearning.
While viewers can watch the films anytime from anywhere in India during the 3-day festival for free on Festival Scope, every film will have a limited number of 1,000 entries.
Films have a universal language, and audiences will enjoy the Thai movies available online this year, which range from drama, romance, comedy, thriller, and documentaries, say the organisers. The participating films include: 'Friend Zone', 'Homestay', 'Nha Harn', 'Present Still Perfect', 'The Exchange', 'Where We Belong', 'Nakorn Sawan', 'Krabi', 'BNK48 One Take' and 'Manta Ray'.
