'Nambardar' of Gurugram village booked for illegal construction

Gurugram, Oct 1 (IANS) Following a recommendation of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram officials, the Gurugram police have registered an FIR against a 'Nambardar' (a village official) of Sihi village in the district for illegal construction and commercial activities in a residential plot located on Railway Road near Mata Chintpurni Mandir.

It is alleged that Rakesh Dua, who is the Nambardar of Sihi village, had illegally constructed basements, shops and flats in the residential plot without the 'change of land use' from the department concerned.

Tarun Dua, a complainant in the matter, said Rakesh Dua is the Director of M/S Madan Real Estate Pvt. Ltd and had paid Rs 1.22 crore for the sale deed of a 1,500 to 2,000 square yard plot.

The complainant alleged that Rakesh had illegally set up a

commercial-cum-residential building titled 'Rakshak Plaza' without prior permission from the department concerned.

"We came to know that nearly nine illegal registries have been registered by Rakesh Dua in the Gurugram tehsil office. In those registries, Dua was the witness. This residential plot was purchased in 2015. We have also written to the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner for cancellation of illegal registries and action against the guilty person involved in corrupt practice," the complainant said.

When contacted, Rakesh said he will take legal opinion in the matter and refused to comment further.

The complainant alleged that Rakesh had used forged donation receipts and other documents to became Nambardar of Sihi village. He was summoned by the district court in the matter which is still pending in court.

A case under the relevant section of the IPC was registered against Rakesh at Sector-5 police station in Gurugram.

