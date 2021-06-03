Namibia's Prez, First Lady test Covid negative

Windhowk, June 3 (IANS) Namibian President Hage Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos have tested negative for Covid-19 after they were infected with the virus late last month, an official said.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari said the couple's latest test results have returned negative, but they will remain in isolation till full recovery, reports Xinhua news agency.