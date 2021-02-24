Naming of world's largest stadium after PM Modi a 'humble attempt' to honour his vision, says JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday said that the naming of the world's largest stadium after Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "humble attempt" to honour his vision.



"With the untiring efforts and policies of the Prime Minister, India will secure the top position in sports as well. The naming of the world's largest stadium after PM Narendra Modi is a humble attempt to honour his vision," Nadda tweeted.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-built Motera Stadium which was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England.

The stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the world as it has a total capacity of 1,32,000 and all the facilities have been taken care of. (ANI)

