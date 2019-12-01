Nana Patole belongs to farmer family, will give justice to everyone: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that newly-elected Speaker of the state Assembly Nana Patole will give justice to everyone as he belongs to a farmer family.

Congress MLA Patole was elected unopposed as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Sunday after BJP withdrew its candidature for the post. The BJP took a decision after an all-party meeting.

"Nana Patole has also come from a farmer family and I am very confident that he will give justice to everyone," Thackeray said while speaking in the Assembly.While former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the party decided to withdraw the candidature for Speaker's post conceding to the request of other parties."We had nominated Kisan Kathore for the post of assembly speaker, but in the all-party meeting, other parties requested us and its has been a tradition that speaker is appointed unopposed, so we accepted the request and withdrew our candidate's name," Fadnavis said.Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil announced the party's decision to take bank the nomination of Kisan Kathore for the Assembly Speaker post after an all-party meeting here in the morning.Barely an hour after the announcement, pro tem Speaker formally announced Patole's election as the Speaker in the House. (ANI)