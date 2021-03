New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Congress leader Nandikanti Sridhar has been appointed as the president of Medchal - Malkajgiri District Congress Committee in Telangana on Thursday.



"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Nandikanti Sridhar as the president of Medchal - Malkajgiri District Congress Committee in Telangana with immediate effect," read an official release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC). (ANI)