Nangal rape case: VHP urges Centre to ensure completion of probe within 15 days

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday urged the Central government to ensure that investigation in the case of rape and murder of a minor girl in Delhi's Nangal area is completed within 15 days and culprits are convicted and prosecuted within three months through fast track court.



Speaking to ANI, VHP International Working President Alok Kumar also alleged that the 9-year-old rape victim's body was cremated without her family's approval.

"It's a matter of very grave concern that a nine-year-old girl is raped and then to destroy the evidence, there is an effort to burn her body. This is the worst and most heinous crime possible and the accused deserve punishment no less than a death sentence," said Kumar.

The VHP leader also expressed concerns about reports of "area police working in favour of the accused".

"The parents of the child were made to sit till the evening in the police station. They were pressurised to say the girl died of electrocution. They were offered money and I am told that they were slapped also. If this has happened then this is a matter of capital shame," he said adding that the Centre should seriously and expeditiously investigate the crime.

"VHP has asked the central government to ensure that the investigation is completed in 15 days and a conviction is obtained from a fast track court within three months of the filing of challan," Kumar added.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said.

Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. (ANI)

