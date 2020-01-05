Naqvi accuses opposition parties of siding with forces that committed atrocities on minorities

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday accused the opposition parties of siding with the forces that committed atrocities on the persecuted minorities in their countries.



"We had expected that all the political parties will stand with the victims of religious persecution. Instead, they are standing with those who committed atrocities on minorities," Naqvi told reporters at an event here.

He accused the Congress and other opposition parties of creating an environment of fear and misinformation.

"Some parties are trying to milk political benefits from the controversy over Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress and their friends, with their disastrous thinking and are creating an environment of fear and misinformation," Naqvi said.

"CAA was brought to give respect and justice to the persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries," he added.

Naqvi kicked off the BJP's awareness campaign on Citizenship Amendment Act in Rampur on Sunday. The party had announced a 10-day awareness campaign amid major opposition and protest against the law. (ANI)

