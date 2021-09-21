Naqvi slams Kejriwal, says he is selling dreams to people in Goa

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has slammed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying he is selling dreams to people in Goa which will go to Assembly polls next year.



"Some people have a sole intention of selling dreams to the public. Kejriwal was earlier selling dreams to Delhi but the public soon realised the reality. Now in Goa, he is doing the same thing after his tactics failed in Delhi," Naqvi told ANI.

Speaking at a media event during his visit to poll-bound Goa, Kejriwal announced "seven guarantees" for Goans.

Kejriwal said that if voted to power, the AAP government will provide jobs for Goans, "not just for MLA's relatives." He promised one job per family for the unemployed and said the government will provide Rs 3,000 per month until one person of the family is employed.

Among other promises by Kejriwal include 80 per cent reservation for Goans in private jobs, Rs 5,000 per month for unemployed in the tourism sector hit by COVID-19, and Rs 5000 per month to people affected by mining ban.

The Delhi Chief Minister also promised to open a "skill university' in the state.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab are scheduled to take place next year.

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet on the border situation with China, he said that the country is in safe hands and its leadership is working with a nationalistic resolve and hence there is no need to spread rumours.

"There are a lot of people who are jack of all trades and masters of none. Sometimes, they turn into scientists and sometimes they turn into security experts. They should decide that what do they want to become. Spreading possibilities and rumours does not make one an expert. Rather people realize that they are ignorant," he added. (ANI)

