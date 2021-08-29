Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi for his 'friend-monopoly' jibe, says Congress leaders only joke around

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'friend monopoly' remark and said the party has become a 'kitty party' in which they only joke around.



Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Such jokes are the reason why the party has witnessed degradation. At first, the Congress party was a 'mulk ki party' (national party) then it became the 'mohalla ki party' and now it has become a 'kitty party' where their people only joke around. What they talk about has no logic and sense."

"During Covid, Prime Minister Narendra helped everyone who was stuck in another country irrespective of caste or religion. So people should think before saying anything," he added.

This comes after Gandhi upping the ante against the government over its asset monetisation pipeline scheme took a jibe at the Centre and wrote, "The country is talking about friend-monopoly," with the hashtag "IndiaOnSale" on Twitter to attack the government.

The government has launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that includes the Centre's four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets.

The government has planned a Rs 6 lakh crore pipeline of assets that can be monetised which include a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation, over a four-year period, from Financial Year 2022 to Financial Year 2025. (ANI)

