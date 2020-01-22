Naqvi stops at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, meets people

Srinagar, Jan 22 (IANS) Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi went to the Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Wednesday and briefly interacted with the people there.

He stopped at the Chowk and spoke with some shopkeepers and locals, and inquired about the problems they were facing.

Naqvi said: "There is a positive environment and the government is spreading positivity among the people by communicating with them.

"We are working to create a strong environment of change."

On Tuesday, Naqvi visited the Fakir Hujri area on the outskirts of Srinagar and addressed a gathering there. He told the gathering that the government was working on creating employment and also educational opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir. Naqvi also announced that Rs one lakh worth of scholarships will be given to the students from the union territory in next one year. A group of 36 union ministers is visiting Jammu and Kashmir since Saturday. Minister of Home G. Kishan Reddy will hold a public outreach programme at Ganderbal on Wednesday. zi/dpb