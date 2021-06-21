Narada scam: SC to hear Mamata's plea tomorrow against Calcutta HC's order on filling affidavit

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plea challenging Calcutta High Court's denial to file her affidavit in connection with the Narada sting case.



A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Hemant Gupta will hear the separate appeals filed by Banerjee and West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak on Tuesday.

Mamata Banerjee knocked on the doors of the Apex Court after the Calcutta High Court denied her to file an affidavit in the case.

Banerjee was made a party to the case when four Trinamool Congress ministers were arrested by the CBI and she had reached the CBI office.

Last month, four TMC Ministers -- Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and Former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee -- were arrested by CBI in the Narada scam.

The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these former public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the Sting Operator, Samuel. (ANI)

