Narada scam: TMC leader files complaint against CBI over Bengal ministers' arrest

Bhattacharya in her complaint letter to the Commissioner of Kolkata said, "In the circumstances, I on behalf of my party would request you to immediately take necessary action under the law and do the needful against the CBI officers who had arrested the leaders at the behest of Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the Governor of the State."She also requested the Commissioner of Kolkata to treat this complaint as FIR."When the whole state is fighting against the severe pandemic situation under the leadership of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, when to save lives of the people of the state all steps are being taken from the end of the State Government, it is surprising that the CBI has today morning arrested three leaders of our party, namely, Subrata Mukherjee, Janab Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra, the first two being Ministers and the third being an MLA," the complaint letter reads.She further said Firhad Hakim is also playing an important role in controlling the pandemic situation in Kolkata.The TMC leader claimed that no arrest warrant was produced before the arrest of the aforesaid leaders.She also accused CBI for giving a complete go-bye to its independent character and acting at the behest of the Central Government and the Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar."CBI is an independent authority and is expected to act independently. However, giving a complete go-bye to its independent character, it is acting at the behest of the Central Government and the Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar," she said.Bhattacharya also slammed the Governor of the state and accused him of acting as a mouth piece of BJP and said he is functioning at the "whims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah"."We are at a loss to understand how the Governor of a state can direct CBI to arrest someone when the law does not permit him to do so. Shamelessly the Governor of the state is acting as a mouth piece of BJP and is functioning at the whims of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is biased and politically motivated. He has no constitutional power to direct CBI to arrest anyone. An elected state Government has also not been consulted before such action," she alleged.TMC leader said the Governor's biasness is "writ large from the fact that no step has been taken against MLA Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari," both of BJP although there are severe charges of CBI against them."I firmly believe that PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minster Amit Shah are the two persons who are behind the entire show. They are the two who are pulling the string and the Governor is acting at their dictate. They are bent upon to malign our leaders in some way or the other since they have failed in their unholy attempt to win the assembly elections," the TMC leader added.She further added that all the aforesaid three leaders being the members of the WB Assembly, the Speaker should have been consulted and permission should have been taken from him before arrest which also have not been done. (ANI)