Narada sting case: CBI seeks prosecution sanction from LS speaker against two current, former MPs

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought a prosecution sanction from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against two current MPs and two former MPs in the Narada sting case, sources said.

On Wednesday, the CBI had interrogated BJP leader Mukul Roy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP KD Singh and whistleblower Mathew Samuel in connection with the Narada sting tapes case.





The Narada sting tapes, which were released to different news organisations before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, showed people resembling senior TMC leaders receiving money allegedly for promising favours. (ANI)

