Narasimha Rao's statue unveiled in Hyderabad

The statue was unveiled by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Necklace Road.

Hyderabad, June 28 (IANS) Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao's statue was unveiled here on Monday on the occasion of his birth centenary.

The 16-feet high bronze statue has been installed by the Telangana State Cultural Department. The statue weighing two tonnes has come up at a cost of Rs 27 lakh.

The unveiling was done as part of the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations. The Governor and the CM paid rich tributes to the late leader on the occasion.

The statue has been installed near PV Gyan Bhoomi, the samadhi of Narasimha Rao on Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake.

It is one of the seven bronze statues of Rao planned to be installed as part of centenary celebrations.

Later addressing the closing ceremony at PV Gyan Bhoomi, PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebration Committee chairman K. Keshava Rao said late leader's statues were being installed in six districts. One statue will also be installed in New Delhi.

He said a portrait will soon be unveiled in Telangana Assembly. A park and mini museum are being set up in Narasimha Rao's birthplace Vangara.

A memorial and museum will also be built at PV Gyan Bhoomi. He said some amendments would be made in relevant rules to overcome legal hurdles.

The Rajya Sabha member said the Government of India has prepared a commemorative postal stamp on Narasimha Rao and sent it to different states. He hoped that this will be officially released soon.

He said the state government has already requested the Centre to install a statue and a portrait of Narasimha Rao in Parliament and also rename Hyderabad Central University as Narasimha Rao Central University.

