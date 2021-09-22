Narayan Khadka is new foreign minister of Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 22 (IANS) Veteran Nepali Congress leader Narayan Khadka has been appointed as country's Foreign Minister. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has appointed Khadka as new Foreign Minister on Wednesday morning, Deuba's private secretariat has confirmed.

As per the recommendation of Prime Minister Deuba, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has appointed Khadka as a minister and handed over the responsibility of Foreign Ministry, a statement issued by the President Office reads.