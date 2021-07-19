Narco-trafficking being used to fund terror groups: J-K DGP

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), July 19 (ANI): Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday directed officials at a high-level joint security meeting to check narco-trafficking since it is used to fund terror organisations.



In a tweet, the official account of Jammu and Kashmir police informed that the DGP directed the officers to focus on curbing narco-trafficking as it is being used to fund terror groups.

"DGP Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh chairs high-level joint security meeting; reviews security situation in #Jammu Zone. Directs officers to give special focus on measures to check narco-trafficking as it is being used to fund terror groups," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

On July 12, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said India is facing the danger of narco-terror. (ANI)