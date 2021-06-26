Narcotic drugs worth Rs 12 lakh seized by Andhra Pradesh police, 8 arrested

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday said they have seized illegal drugs worth Rs 12 lakh near Gannavaram municipality in Krishna and arrested eight individuals in the matter.



While speaking to ANI, Gannavaram Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Sub-Inspector AV Chalam said, "SEB police were checking vehicles at Pottipadu toll plaza in the wee hours of yesterday morning. The police found narcotics being transported in three buses. The police seized 99.5 kilograms of Ganja, 4 kilograms of liquid Ganja and 900 grams of Charas. These narcotics were being transported to Hyderabad and Mumbai."

Police have arrested eight persons in connection with these cases. A case has been filed under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and an investigation in this matter is underway. (ANI)

