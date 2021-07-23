Narcotic tablets seized at Chennai Foreign Post Office

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) The Customs Department on Friday said it has seized 100 methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) tablets that arrived from Germany in a parcel.
In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said Customs personnel seized a registered postal parcel containing the tablets, valued at Rs 5 lakh, at the Foreign Post Office here.
The parcel was addressed to a city-based person, and further investigation is in progress, it added.
--IANS
vj/vd