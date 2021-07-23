  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Narcotic tablets seized at Chennai Foreign Post Office

Narcotic tablets seized at Chennai Foreign Post Office

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jul 23rd, 2021, 17:00:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) The Customs Department on Friday said it has seized 100 methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) tablets that arrived from Germany in a parcel.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said Customs personnel seized a registered postal parcel containing the tablets, valued at Rs 5 lakh, at the Foreign Post Office here.

The parcel was addressed to a city-based person, and further investigation is in progress, it added.

--IANS

vj/vd

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features