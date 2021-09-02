Narcotics officials seize 2,939 kg of poppy straw from truck in MP, arrest 2 persons

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, intercepted a truck and seized 142 bags containing 2,939 kg of poppy straw (Doda Chura), CBN officials said on Thursday.



After receiving intelligence that a truck having registration number of Rajasthan would be travelling from Neemuch towards Jodhpur/Barmer via Pratapgarh district, teams consisting of officers of CBN Neemuch, were formed and surveillance was mounted on the anticipated route in the early hours of Wednesday, CBN officials said. Officers of the advance team spotted a truck matching the description of the suspected vehicle and after a daredevil chase by CBN officers, the truck was intercepted. Both the occupants of the vehicle tried to flee from the vehicle but were successfully nabbed after chasing them on foot due to the presence of mind, courage and bravery displayed by officers of CBN.

Detailed examination of the truck resulted in the recovery of a total of 142 bags of Poppy Straw and 200 fertilizer bags which was used as a cover cargo to avoid detection of the contraband. All the 142 bags containing poppy straw and 200 fertilizer bags and the truck used for transport were seized under provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

Both of the occupants of the vehicle have confessed to their crime and have been arrested under provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

