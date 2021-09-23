Narendra Giri Death Case: Anand Giri removed as Yuva Bharat Sadhu Samaj president

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Post the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri, his disciple Anand Giri has been removed as president of the Yuva Bharat Sadhu Samaj after his name appeared on the purported suicide note of the deceased seer.



Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Math located residence in Prayagraj on Monday along with a purported suicide note which named the seer's disciple, Anand Giri and two others.

"Anand Giri, a disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri, was awarded the title of International President by Bharat Sadhu Samaj, an organization of young saints in Haridwar," said a disciple at Yuva Bharat Sadhu Samaj.

The disciple said that since Anand Giri was promoting the Indian culture both inside the country and abroad he had been conferred the title by the Bharat Sadhu Samaj. "But after Anand Giri's name appeared in the suicide note of Mahant Narendra Giri, today the saints of India, we decided to remove him as the organisation's international president," he said.

Lokeshdas Maharaj, a member of the Yuva Bharat Sadhu Samaj said that the decision to remove Anand Giri was taken after a meeting of the Yuva Bharat Sadhu Samaj.

"Looking at the current state of affairs, we had to take this decision of removing Anand Giri, We can't say who has written the letter, was it written by Narendra Giri? We can't really comment on that. After the result of the investigation, we will automatically know the reason why Anand Giri's name was written in the letter," Maharaj said.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Anand Giri under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) in connection with Mahant Giri's death.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Narendra Giri's death. The inquiry was recommended by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)