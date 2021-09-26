Narendra Giri's fraud complaint to be included in CBI probe

The complaint was lodged a fortnight before he allegedly ended his life by suicide on September 20.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 26 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, has decided to include a cyber fraud complaint lodged by the seer, in its investigations.

The seer had lodged an FIR with the Daraganj police on September 6, alleging that a fake Twitter account had been created in his name.

The 18-member special investigation team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government had begun probe into the cyber fraud before the CBI took over the case.

The Mahant's signatures in the police complaint will also be matched with those in the alleged suicide note, recovered from his room.

The original FIR application submitted at the Daraganj police station has been taken out of the records for examining the seer's signatures.

--IANS

amita/dpb