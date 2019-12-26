Narendra Modi government ensured justice was delivered in 1984 Sikh riots, says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government ensured that justice was delivered to the people who suffered in the 1984 Sikh riots, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday here.

"After the Sikh riots took place, there was Congress government in the Centre for a long time, but the people did not get justice. Once the BJP government came to power, we immediately constituted an SIT under retired Judge GP Mathur and today, the rioters are behind bars," Shah said.The BJP national president was addressing a public gathering in the lead up to Delhi assembly elections scheduled to be announced sometime in the next few weeks.Following a recommendation by the Home Ministry-appointed Justice (retd) GP Mathur committee, the Central government had set up an SIT on February 12, 2015, to probe the 1984 riots which took place in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination on October 31, 1984.Shah said: "The country cannot forget the inhuman massacre in which thousands of Sikhs were killed."As many as 3,325 people were killed in the 1984 riots across the country. The national capital alone accounted for 2,733 of those deaths."The Narendra Modi government also provided Rs 5 lakh to every family of the 3,325 people who died in the riots," Shah added.He also said that the BJP-led Central government has made a dream come true by opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. (ANI)