Narendra Modi leaves Dhaka after 2-day visit



The Indian Prime Minister had arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to attend the celebrations of the country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan and the 100th birth anniversary of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

During his visit, Modi gifted 109 ambulances and 12 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh. The Indian Prime Minister handed over the keys of the ambulances to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a visit to her office on Saturday evening.