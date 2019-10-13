Narendra Modi posts about acupressure device

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday put to rest curiosity about an object he was carrying in his hand while plogging on the Mamallapuram beach in Chennai a day before.

Modi was in the scenic Tamil Nadu coastal town for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The prime minister tweeted a video on Twitter about himself picking up litter during his morning walk on the beach. Plogging is an exercise that combines jogging with picking up litter.While many social media users felt moved by the Prime Minister's dedication and commitment to cleanliness, some others were curious about something other than the garbage collection bag which Modi held in his hand.The curious Twitterati sparked up a debate on social media, and to end it once and for all, the Prime Minister himself took to Twitter today."Since yesterday, many of you have been asking - what is it that I was carrying in my hands when I went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram. It is an acupressure roller that I often use. I have found it to be very helpful," Modi tweeted, putting all speculations to rest.He also posted pictures of the acupressure roller he was holding.Acupressure is an ancient Chinese technique which is believed to help blood flow and energy levels in the body and also to help in the treatment of some ailments.Modi had earlier too spoken in favour of the exercise which not only keeps the body healthy but helps the environment. (ANI)