Narendra Modi to meet winners of PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet and interact with the 49 children who are winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020, on January 24.

The children are winners in the fields of art and culture, innovation, scholastic, social service, sports, and bravery.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind had presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 to children under various categories including innovation, scholastic, sports, art and culture, social service and bravery.



The awards were given at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to an official release, seven children were awarded in art and culture category, four for bravery, 14 for innovation, four for social service, seven in the scholastic category and 13 in the sports category. (ANI)