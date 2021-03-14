Naresh Tikait to attend Mahapanchayat in U'khand

While speaking to IANS, Naresh Tikait, said, "I love going to Uttarakhand since the time it was a part of undivided Uttar Pradesh. My father Mahendra Singh Tikait also held a lot of farmer Panchayats here. Our Panchayat does not have any other specific aim but the farm laws only. The government should give up its stubborn behaviour and listen to the farmers."

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 14 (IANS) With Rakesh Tikait busy campaigning in West Bengal polls, his brother and the chief of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Naresh Tikait would be attending the farmers' Mahapanchayat in the Doiwala town of Dehradun district in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Tikait said,"Our farmer brothers were martyred but there was not a word spoken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The farmers are now feeling that nobody is going to listen to them. The farmers are sitting at the borders of the national capital with their problems. The previous governments at the Centre were not so stubborn as the current Modi government is."

Farmers have been protesting against various newly enacted farm laws since November 26 last year at various borders of the national capital.

The farmers are opposing the Centre government for implementing the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

