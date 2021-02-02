'Nari Shakti Puraskar' nomination deadline extended till Feb 6

The WCD ministry made the announcement informing that the Award is conferred every year on International Women's Day, that falls on March 8.

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Women and Child Development (WCD) ministry on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of nomination for the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar-2020' till February 6.

The ministry gave the Award recognizing exceptional work done by the individuals in the area of empowerment of women.

The Award carries a citation and a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh.

The 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' is awarded to individuals, groups, NGOs, institutions and others for encouraging women to participate in decision making roles, women's skill development in traditional and non-traditional sectors, facilitating basic amenities for rural women, promoting women in non-traditional sectors like science and technology, sports, art, culture concretely and for the significant work towards safety and security, health and wellness, education, life skills, respect and dignity of women.

"As per the guidelines, any individual of at least 25 years of age and institutions having worked in the relevant field for at least 5 years are eligible to apply," the WCD ministry said in a statement.

The Award acknowledges the achievers who have not allowed age, geographical barriers or inaccessability to resources to come in the way of fulfilling their dreams.

"Their indomitable spirit inspires society at large and young Indian minds in particular to break gender stereotypes. It encourages them to stand up against gender inequality and discrimination. These Awards are an effort to recognise women as equal partners in the advancement of society," the statement added.

