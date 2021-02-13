Narottam Mishra lauds MP Police for Mandla encounter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra congratulated police for their successful encounter with Naxals in Mandla.



"This is indeed a big success for Madhya Pradesh Police. I spoke to Mandla SP and congratulated him for this great achievement by Police in Mandla district," said Mishra.

He added, "Undoubtedly, they deserve acknowledgement and reward. Earlier, We had achieved a similar feat in Balaghat district also."

Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with a joint team of MP Police and the state's Hawk force on Friday night in Lalpur village of Mandla district.

The encounter happened in the Motinala Police station limit and the bodies of the Naxals were recovered in a search done by Police on Saturday morning. (ANI)

