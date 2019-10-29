NASA images show increase in stubble burning in last 24 hrs in Punjab, Haryana: Delhi govt

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Delhi government on Tuesday said that the latest images from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) show a drastic increase in the stubble burning in the last 24 hours in Haryana and Punjab.

A statement from the office of Delhi's Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot said: "Latest NASA images show a drastic increase in stubble burning in the last 24 hours. Stubble burning counts have increased from 1,654 to 2,577 in Punjab/Haryana in the last 24 hours."The statement said that wind direction shows stubble plume could increase from Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi facing adverse air quality despite the cleanest Diwali night in the last many years."The latest NASA images show a drastic spurt in crop residue burnings (stubble burnings) in the neighbouring states of Delhi, which has severely affected Delhi's air quality. The stubble plume from north-west regions has become one of the significant factors in adversely affecting Delhi's air quality," said the statement."Today, transport-level wind direction is north-westerly, which might increase stubble plume towards Delhi. As per SAFAR-model, the stubble share may touch this year's peak value now," the statement said.The statement further said that Delhi is going through a bad period with reference to ambient air quality after celebrating one of the cleanest Diwali in the last few years."The overall pollution level during the Diwali period in 2019 was found to be better than the past many years. Boundary layer winds speed also helped to flush out the additional load of last night," added the statement. (ANI)