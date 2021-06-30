NASA named best place to work, number 1 for Covid-19 response

The ranking, by the non-profit Partnership for Public Service and global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group, reflects NASA's focus and dedication as it pursues missions, including sending humans farther into space than ever before.

Washington, June 30 (IANS) For the ninth consecutive year, NASA has been ranked as the best place to work in the US federal government. The US space agency has also been rated as the number one among large agencies for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the agency saw its highest employee satisfaction results since this index was developed.

"NASA's selection as the Best Place to Work in Government for the ninth year in a row is a testament to the dedication and determination of our world-class workforce through the most difficult circumstances our nation has faced in generations," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings are based on responses to the Office of Personnel Management's annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey from almost 624,800 employees at 482 federal agencies and offices. The Partnership for Public Service began publishing the rankings in 2003.

NASA has led the charge in space exploration for more than six decades. Through its Artemis programme, the agency is charting America's return to the Moon and human exploration of Mars. As the agency strives toward sending the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024, the employees at NASA are a crucial component to the mission's success.

