NASA names Mars rover touchdown site after Octavia Butler

Washington, March 8 (IANS) NASA has named the landing site of its Perseverance Mars rover after the science fiction author Octavia Butler.

So the location of the rover's touchdown site is now being called "Octavia E. Butler Landing," the US space agency said last week.

The rover was launched on July 30 last year from the Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the US state of Florida. It reached Mars on February 18 after a 203-day journey.