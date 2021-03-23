NASA set to fly a mini helicopter on Mars

Washington, March 23 (IANS) In a first, the Perseverance rover on Mars is set to deploy a mini-helicopter named Ingenuity that will fly and explore the Red Planet.

After dropping the debris shield, Perseverance will spend next couple of days following the Ingenuity's flight zone on Mars.

"Away goes the debris shield, and here's our first look at the helicopter. It's stowed sideways, folded up and locked in place, so there's some reverse origami to do before I can set it down. First though, I'll be off to the designated "helipad," a couple days' drive from here," the rover team said in a tweet on Monday.