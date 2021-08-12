  1. Sify.com
  4. Naseer Hussain, Chhaya Verma appointed Congress whip in RS

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 12th, 2021, 08:40:20hrs
New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday appointed Rajya Sabha members Syed Naseer Hussain and Chhaya Verma as party whips in the upper house.

Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh, in a release, said: "Hon'ble Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party has appointed Syed Naseer Hussain and Chhaya Verma as whips of the party."

Hussain is a MP from Karnataka and Verma from Chhattisgarh and both have been at forefront in the opposition's protests against the government in the Monsoon session, which ended ahead of schedule on Wednesday.

--IANS

miz/vd

