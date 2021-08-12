Naseer Hussain, Chhaya Verma appointed Congress whip in RS

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday appointed Rajya Sabha members Syed Naseer Hussain and Chhaya Verma as party whips in the upper house.

Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh, in a release, said: "Hon'ble Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party has appointed Syed Naseer Hussain and Chhaya Verma as whips of the party."