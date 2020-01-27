Naseeruddin Shah should know Muslims are protected, respected in India like nowhere else: Sakshi Maharaj

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Monday refuted veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's claims that the amended Citizenship Act has "threatened the nation's soul".

He further urged the veteran actor to point out a single Muslim who has left India due to the alleged threats.

"Naseeruddin Shah should have the basic knowledge that Muslims are not protected and respected anywhere else in the world as they are in India. If they feel threatened then why has not a single Muslim from India gone seeking refuge in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh? Can Naseeruddin Shah name one Muslim who has done so?" Maharaj told ANI here."CAA is not a law to snatch anyone's citizenship but to give it to those who faced religious persecution in the neighbouring countries, he added.Naseeruddin Shah was among the 300 personalities who had signed a letter supporting the anti-CAA protests and termed the Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) a "threat" to the soul of India.Asserting that the opposition is not against the CAA or NRC but against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his way of solving long-standing issues, the BJP MP said, "They do not have problems with the CAA, but with Narendra Modiji and Amit Shah. The way they removed Article 370, solved the triple talaq matter, or ended the Ayodhya temple dispute has made the Opposition feel threatened."He also condemned the anti-CAA protests being held at Shaheen Bagh."Just look at what is happening in Shaheen Bagh. They are attacking journalists there...They (protesters) think the illegal Rohingyas will be thrown out. They will definitely be thrown out as we cannot let intruders stay. But it is our duty to provide refuge to those who have come seeking protection," Maharaj said. (ANI)