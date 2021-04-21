Nashik hospital horror: 11 patients die due to oxygen leak

The incident took place in the Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital run by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled NMC, which is among the biggest civic bodies in the state, and one of the worst Covid-19 hotspots in the state.

Nashik (Maharashtra), April 21 (IANS) In a horrific incident, at least 11 patients died on ventilators in a Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) hospital after a sudden drop in pressure due to leakage in the oxygen supplies, officials said.

Following certain technical issues which caused a variation in the pressure of the oxygen being administered in the ward, the 11 patients gasped for breath and succumbed on the ventilator beds.

Even as stunned relatives slammed the civic authorities, NMC Municipal Commissioner Kailash Jadhav ordered a probe into the incident and assured action against all found guilty of lapses.

BJP's Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and demanded lodging of cases under culpable homicide against those found responsible.

To control the outrage and uproar building up after the incident, the Nashik Police tightened security in and around the hospital premises.

--IANS

qn/dpb