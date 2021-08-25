Nashik Police summons Narayan Rane on Sept 2 over remarks against Maharashtra CM

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Nashik Police has sent notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane in connection with the FIR lodged against him for his alleged 'derogatory' remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



As per the information shared by the police, Rane has been asked to appear at the police station on September 2.

Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district after several FIRs were registered against him at several places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders for his remarks against Thackeray.

Rane had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap".

Shiv Sena leaders strongly condemned Rane's remarks and party leader Vinayak Raut sought his removal from the Union Cabinet.

Hours after his arrest, Rane was granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district. The Court also ordered the Union Minister to be present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13 and cautioned him not to commit a similar kind of offence in the future.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Union Minister JP Nadda condemned Maharashtra Police for the alleged illegal detainment of Rane. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil even called the bail of Rane a 'slap' by the Court on the face of state government. (ANI)

