Nashik signs 'Race To Zero' pledge

New Delhi/Nashik, Aug 20 (IANS) Nashik has become the first non-metro city in Maharashtra to sign the 'Race To Zero' pledge for going net zero on greenhouse gas by 2040.

The pledge has already been signed by Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Net Zero is an ambitious target where an institution, a city or a country aims to attain a balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere.