NASSCOM announces winners of AI Gamechangers programme

The programme was conceptualised and rolled out to encourage AI adoption in the country.

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has announced the winners for its flagship AI Gamechangers Programme on the sidelines of the Xperience AI Summit 2021.

"Through the AI Gamechangers Programme, we look forward to bringing forth some of the most innovative and impactful AI-led ideas to recognise the efforts that will empower India to be a global innovation hub," Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said in a statement.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners of the programme as their transformative ideas will propel the nation to leverage our inherent innovation quotient to be globally competitive," Ghosh added.

NASSCOM in collaboration with Microsoft and Deloitte had announced the AI Gamechanger Programme to recognise innovative and impactful AI-led use cases, and further encourage AI adoption in the country.

The programme gathered over 300 applications across industries and sectors including Retail and CPG, healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, etc.

The shortlisted applicants further presented their use-cases to an eclectic panel comprising of industry veterans, technology professionals, academicians and subject matter experts who evaluated the use-cases on three primary aspects of problem-solving, solution innovation and impact achieved.

During the Xperience AI Summit held this week, the winners were announced by the members of the Steering Committee.

"India's AI ecosystem has the potential to be at the forefront of driving the economic growth of the country," Ghosh said.

"The Indian tech industry is working towards harnessing the homegrown AI potential and helping the nation address critical economic and social value creation goals."

--IANS

vc/ksk/