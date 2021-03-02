Nasscom, Microsoft launch AI Gamechangers programme

Nasscom and Microsoft will work closely to develop and promote the AI programme to accelerate the adoption of AI across key sectors.

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) In a bid to boost the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in India, The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) along with Microsoft on Tuesday announced a new AI Gamechangers programme.

It will recognise innovators for their successful AI implementation at Nasscom's virtual ‘Xperience AI Summit', one of the largest AI event in India, in July.

While the country continues to leap forward to become the global innovation hub, we expect AI to unlock $500 billion of value to India's GDP by 2025," said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

"Through this programme, we aim to spotlight some of the leading AI-based innovations in the country," she added.

The programme aims to serve as a platform for startups, enterprises, academia, governments, and NGOs to showcase their AI-based products and solutions.

"Data and AI are driving transformation at scale across industries and offer a tremendous opportunity to transform public infrastructure and solve some of the most critical issues facing the country today," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

The nomination window will be open from March 4-April 16, followed by screening and final presentations.

--IANS

na/