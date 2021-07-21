Natasha Moor's makeup power comes to India via the Global Store on Nykaa

Makeup artist turned entrepreneur, Natasha Moor is on a mission to inspire women to be the best version of themselves-- inside and out, with her products that speak the universal language of happiness and self-love. Through her years of experience, Natasha knows first-hand, the transformative power of makeup and its ability to empower her customers with confidence.

These values reflect in the Natasha Moor Cosmetics range that celebrates individuality and acknowledge the diverse definitions and expressions of beauty. Each product is designed with unique aspirational affirmations so that you feel motivated when wearing Natasha's products. Her lip colours are named after heartening and uplifting mantras, with the intention to inspire the wearer to manifest and live by each message. Aligning with her signature gold and glamorous aesthetic, Natasha's makeup products look and feel authentically luxurious.

Natasha Moor Cosmetics will make its India debut on the Global Store by Nykaa, with bestsellers like the Molten Matte Liquid Lipstick, Silk Suede Lipstick, Moor Power Black Mascara, Kohl Me Fantastic and the Liquid Magic Concealer, among others.

Designed to democratize the access of international brands by giving choice, inspiration, authenticity, and convenience to users in India, the Global Store on Nykaa is a true one-of-a-kind, cross-border e-commerce platform, that makes, otherwise hard-to-reach, international brands, easily available to Indian beauty buffs.

Speaking about the launch a Nykaa Spokesperson says, "We are delighted to expand our offering with brands like Natasha Moor Cosmetics, that share our values of inclusivity and empowerment, bringing delight to our customers who are passionate about beauty. Natasha Moor's luxurious, young and high-glam range of cosmetics will be available exclusively on the Global Store and we cannot wait for our customers to bag these makeup must-haves."

Natasha Moor, Founder of the brand says, "Bringing my brand to India has been a dream for such a long time! What's even more exciting is that we're going to be launching with the Global Store on the Nykaa App! I have spent so much time in India across cities, working with brides, celebrities, movies and on so much more. My experience of working with amazing Indian women has inspired the shades that I have created, and it finally seems like the right time to introduce Natasha Moor Cosmetics here. I can't wait to see everyone trying on the products, especially the new shades, and seeing how fabulous they look!"

