Nath community performs traditional fire dance at Jodhpur RIFF

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Nath community from Jodhpur performed a traditional fire dance on Sunday at the 12th edition of the Rajasthan International Folk Festival (RIFF) 2019 here.

The five-day festival, which began here on October 10



As part of the fire dance, dancers performed to the tune of drum beats a variety of stunts on a large bed of wood and charcoal that was lit up.

The fire dance is our traditional dance which is performed by us for the last 50 years, said a dancer.

"In every programme the fire dance is performed. This fire dance was first started by our Guru (Ratam Ranji) and we perform because it is our Guru's tradition. Today, 12 people from our group participated in the fire dance," Kishan Nath, a member of the Nath community told ANI.

The 12th edition of the Rajasthan International Folk Festival is jointly organised by Mehrangarh Museum Trust and the Jaipur Virasat Foundation every year and features a diverse line up of performances, including several international acts.

This year it was organised between October 10 to October 14 at the Mehrangarh Fort. (ANI)

