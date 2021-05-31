NATHEALTH partners ACHE to boost healthcare education in India

Under the agreement, both organisations will mutually strengthen healthcare systems by developing and providing leadership education and development experiences that will help in preparing healthcare professionals to become clinical leaders and improve patient care.A

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) NATHEALTH-Healthcare Federation of India on Monday signed an MoU with The American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) to build a future-ready healthcare ecosystem and boost healthcare capacity building, improve access and quality of care.

The collaboration will bring in educational opportunities through in-person interactions.

The doctor-per-patient ratio and lack of skilled healthcare workers has been a long-standing structural challenge for India. While the pandemic has highlighted the need of strengthening the infrastructure in terms of beds and ICUs, developing a nationwide medical educational programme for medical professionals and healthcare workers is the need of the hour.A

The aim of this strategic partnership is to provide a knowledge sharing platform, which will enable different stakeholders to find solutions to the barriers of access to quality healthcare, ways to improve patient outcomes and attain executive positions in healthcare settings and national medical societies.

"We are pleased to collaborate with ACHE on a very vital area of healthcare education. The second wave of Covid-19 has been an eye opener for the medical fraternity. As we are preparing ourselves for a possible third wave of the pandemic and its subtle shift to an endemic, a lot of focus is on strengthening our systems to deal with the surge in cases- both for Covid and non-Covid," said Dr. Harsh Mahajan President, NATHEALTH, in a statement.A

