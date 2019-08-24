Nation has lost great leader, Manmohan Singh mourns Jaitley's death

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, saying the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of the society.

Earlier in the day, Jaitley breathed his last in AIIMS in New Delhi.

"I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad and shocking news of the untimely demise of our beloved Arun Jaitley," Singh said in a letter addressed to Jaitley's wife Sangeeta.Describing the 66-year-old BJP leader an eminent lawyer and excellent orator, Singh stressed, "In his death, the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of the society.""I take this opportunity to convey to you and other members of your family my heartfelt condolences on this bereavement. We pray to the Almighty to give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," he said.Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. The former Finance Minister was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP and Congress leaders had continued to visit Jaitley who was kept on life-support.Jaitley will be cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat on Sunday. (ANI)